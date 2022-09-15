Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 4,282 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 48,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,846,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $251,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

NYSE VZ opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

