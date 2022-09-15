Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $325.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $314.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.63 and a 200 day moving average of $341.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

