Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Athlon Acquisition Stock Performance

SWET traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.87. 146,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,849. Athlon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athlon Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWET. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 1,279.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,100,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,282 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 573.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 834,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 414.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 806,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 185.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 840,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 546,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,159,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athlon Acquisition Company Profile

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

