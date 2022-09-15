Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Has $12.46 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 12.8% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.46. The stock had a trading volume of 174,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,361. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.75.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.