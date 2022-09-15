Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,752,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,219,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,925,000 after purchasing an additional 442,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.33. The stock had a trading volume of 34,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,077. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of -103.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.02. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.