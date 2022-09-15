Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 108.88 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.28). 96,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 280,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.27).

Augmentum Fintech Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £181.37 million and a P/E ratio of 301.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.36.

Insider Activity at Augmentum Fintech

In other news, insider William Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,249.88). In other Augmentum Fintech news, insider Neil England purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($28,274.53). Also, insider William Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,249.88). Insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $4,665,000 over the last ninety days.

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

