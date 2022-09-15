Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVNS. StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,035. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.12 and a beta of 0.87. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

