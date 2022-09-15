Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Up 7.3%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.21. 4,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 238,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RNA. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 1,849.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,382,455.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,382,455.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $308,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,474 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 66,322 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

