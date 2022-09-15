Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.12% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $24.94 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

