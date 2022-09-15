Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO Sells $562,500.00 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CMO John Woock sold 7,500 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Axonics alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, John Woock sold 7,500 shares of Axonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $547,125.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,045,650.00.

Axonics Stock Performance

Axonics stock opened at $77.15 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Axonics by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.