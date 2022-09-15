BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) Trading Up 13.9% Over Last Week

BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. BabyDoge ETH has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and $10,929.00 worth of BabyDoge ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BabyDoge ETH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BabyDoge ETH has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 535.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.78 or 0.19187008 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00840568 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021039 BTC.
BabyDoge ETH Coin Profile
BabyDoge ETH’s official Twitter account is @BabyDogeETH.
BabyDoge ETH Coin Trading
