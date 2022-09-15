Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

