Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,567,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after buying an additional 381,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after buying an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $209.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

