Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.16 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned 7.64% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $8,163,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $40.21 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.