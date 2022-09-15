Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 52,160 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,160 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.38. 107,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,510. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $55.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

