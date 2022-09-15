Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 506,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 91,651 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 133,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of DVN traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.50. 691,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,129,550. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.