Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 862,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,720,000 after acquiring an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

NYSE O traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $63.80. 357,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,471. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.