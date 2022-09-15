Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 287,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

