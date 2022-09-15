Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $290,333,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $284,759,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 37.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.02. The company had a trading volume of 101,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,188. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.18.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 118.47%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

