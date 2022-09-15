Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.17. 4,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,965. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09.

