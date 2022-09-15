Bard Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

