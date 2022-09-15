Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) versus Centennial Specialty Foods (OTCMKTS:CHLE) Financial Survey

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) and Centennial Specialty Foods (OTCMKTS:CHLE – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Barfresh Food Group and Centennial Specialty Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barfresh Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centennial Specialty Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barfresh Food Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 225.00%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than Centennial Specialty Foods.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barfresh Food Group $6.70 million 7.72 -$1.26 million N/A N/A Centennial Specialty Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Centennial Specialty Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Centennial Specialty Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barfresh Food Group.

Profitability

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Centennial Specialty Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barfresh Food Group -20.68% -25.23% -19.74% Centennial Specialty Foods N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Barfresh Food Group has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Specialty Foods has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of Barfresh Food Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.9% of Barfresh Food Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Centennial Specialty Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barfresh Food Group beats Centennial Specialty Foods on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Centennial Specialty Foods

Centennial Specialty Foods Corp. markets, sells, and distributes branded ethnic Southwestern sauces and food products in Colorado. It offers green chile sauces, and chili con carne or chili products. The company's sauces and chili products come in varieties with pork, chicken, beef, and no meat. Its Ellis products include refried beans, tamale products, chili products, bean products, and Ellis burrito sauce. The company sells its products through grocery stores, superstores, and club stores primarily in Colorado, Arizona, and California. Centennial Specialty Foods Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

