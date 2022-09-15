Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the August 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTDPY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $741.33.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of Barratt Developments stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 73,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Articles

