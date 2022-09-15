Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.20 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,766. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

