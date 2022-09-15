Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $23.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,153,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,247,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,016,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

