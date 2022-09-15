Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.40

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.40 and traded as low as C$6.26. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$6.46, with a volume of 4,512,071 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Standpoint Research lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.57 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.23.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97.

Insider Transactions at Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$854.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 1.4745937 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Bly acquired 12,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 421,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,356,430.96. In related news, Senior Officer Rodney Gray purchased 20,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934,024 shares in the company, valued at C$5,309,926.44. Also, Director Mark Bly purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,544 shares in the company, valued at C$2,356,430.96.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.