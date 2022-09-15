BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Raised by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up approximately 0.5% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BCE by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in BCE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 50,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in BCE by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BCE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,970,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BCE by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 42,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

