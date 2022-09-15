BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Update

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

BESIY stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.30. 10,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909. BE Semiconductor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 47.26% and a net margin of 37.06%.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on BE Semiconductor Industries from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

