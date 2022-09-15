Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 710 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,765.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

