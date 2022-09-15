Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Up 8.3%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. 14,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,321,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after acquiring an additional 423,084 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,742,000 after buying an additional 407,849 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,108,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,271,000 after buying an additional 941,138 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beauty Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after acquiring an additional 75,495 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

