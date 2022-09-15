Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Up 8.3%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. 14,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,321,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.59.
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
