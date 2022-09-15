Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Short Interest Update

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the August 15th total of 169,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benessere Capital Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 580.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Benessere Capital Acquisition alerts:

Benessere Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Benessere Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.