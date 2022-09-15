Berenberg Bank Lowers Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 459 ($5.55) price target on the real estate development company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 790 ($9.55).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDEV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.09) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.34) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 689 ($8.33).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 406.40 ($4.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 461.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 491.23. The company has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 635.00. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a one year high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.70 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($6,017.40).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

