BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
BerGenBio ASA Stock Performance
BerGenBio ASA stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. BerGenBio ASA has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $2.35.
BerGenBio ASA Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BerGenBio ASA (BRRGF)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
Receive News & Ratings for BerGenBio ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BerGenBio ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.