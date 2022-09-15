Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,254 shares of company stock valued at $174,545. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Best Buy Stock Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 125,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,633. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.