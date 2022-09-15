Biffa (LON:BIFF) Trading Down 2.1%

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 382.41 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 385.20 ($4.65). 2,241,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 912,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 393.40 ($4.75).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Biffa to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 465 ($5.62) to GBX 415 ($5.01) in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 384.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 355.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 4.69 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Biffa’s previous dividend of $2.20. Biffa’s payout ratio is currently -0.28%.

In other news, insider Michael Topham sold 88,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($4.81), for a total value of £352,007.12 ($425,334.85).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

