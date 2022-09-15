Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.00 million-$211.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.60 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.45.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.78 and its 200 day moving average is $157.22.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,537 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $1,073,571.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,544,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,290 shares of company stock valued at $28,739,974. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,278.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

