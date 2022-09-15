BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 392.6% from the August 15th total of 931,800 shares. Approximately 24.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BIMI International Medical Trading Down 2.5 %

BIMI opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. BIMI International Medical has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIMI International Medical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIMI International Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) by 521.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,962 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.61% of BIMI International Medical worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BIMI International Medical

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

