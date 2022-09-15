Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 728.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $477.48 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.61 and a 12 month high of $807.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

