Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $823,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Biogen by 31.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Biogen by 42.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.43 and a 200-day moving average of $207.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $304.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.