Bitcoin Bam (BTCBAM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15,281.00

Bitcoin Bam (BTCBAM) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Bitcoin Bam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002494 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Bam has a total market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $15,281.00 worth of Bitcoin Bam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Bam has traded 43.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 536.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.37 or 0.19261273 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00839282 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021011 BTC.
About Bitcoin Bam
Bitcoin Bam’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Bitcoin Bam’s official Twitter account is @BtcbamG.
Bitcoin Bam Coin Trading
