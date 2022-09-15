BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.69.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.13.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,116. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,088,000 after purchasing an additional 491,047 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,729.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 266,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 252,069 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

