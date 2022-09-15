BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.92

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 267846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 68,994 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 53,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

