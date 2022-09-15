BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.92

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 267846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
