Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives $29.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Blink Charging Stock Up 5.2 %

BLNK opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a market cap of $967.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 3.35.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $109,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,907.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $6,346,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 567.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 138,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 117,744 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

