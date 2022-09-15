Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Performance

BMAQ opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Get Blockchain Moon Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Moon Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,254,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,672,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,373,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,896,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Company Profile

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.