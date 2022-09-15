BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BNCC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.70. 5,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $95.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.14. BNCCORP has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $45.45.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

