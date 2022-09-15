boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives GBX 188 Average Price Target from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 188 ($2.27).

BOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.81) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered boohoo group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 40.86 ($0.49) on Thursday. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 39.06 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 274.70 ($3.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.21. The firm has a market cap of £518.18 million and a PE ratio of -136.97.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

