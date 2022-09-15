Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Lifted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.16. 78,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,963,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,868.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.