Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Update

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $78,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BWMN traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.46. 375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,126. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a market cap of $218.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $22.82.
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.
