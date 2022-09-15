BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. BOX also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.30 EPS.
BOX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.78. 74,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $33.04.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,400 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in BOX by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
