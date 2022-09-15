Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th.

Brandywine Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 2,533.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

BDN opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 82.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,259 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 46.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 47,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 17,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

